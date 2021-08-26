Photo from Suzzette Ellis's Facebook

It looks like former Ginebra Gin King Chris "Air Force" Ellis is living up to his moniker for real.

A photo of him wearing a military uniform recently circulated online, indicating that he is now part of the US Air Force.

The Facebook photo was posted by Suzzette Ellis, the mother of the high flying Filipino-American.

The post were flooded by congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Barangay Ginebra drafted the athletic wingman as the sixth overall pick in the 2012 PBA Rookie draft.

Known for his highlight reel dunks, Ellis won the 2013 PBA All-Star Weekend Slamdunk Competition during his rookie season.

He was later traded to Blackwater in 2017. Ellis did not play a single game for the Elite after suffering from body cramps and a kidney problem.

He was then relegated to free agency and has not played in the PBA since.

In 2019, he returned to action by playing in the Thailand Basketball Super League.

In March 2020, Ellis was seen with fellow former Gin King Greg Slaughter when the latter spent a break in the US.

