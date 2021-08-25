Retired PBA player Jimmy Alapag is embracing his new role as deputy coach for the Stockton Kings in NBA G League, calling his job "an absolute blessing."

Alapag, who coached San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League, said he saw his appointment as an assistant to former NBA player Bobby Jackson as 2 years in the making.

"It's an absolute blessing to have come to the US almost a year a go with my family and to have this opportunity. It allows me to continue to learn and grow as coach and I've always dreamed of being around some of the best basketball minds of the game," the former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart said in an interview on "Off The Record".

Alapag was hired as an assistant coach in Stockton, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, after the team's successful stint in the recent NBA Summer League.

His stint with the Kings in the Summer League was his second with the franchise after he was named deputy for the first time in 2019 upon the invitation of then GM Vlade Divac.

"During my time here I had a great relationship with coach Bobby going over video, game-prepping for the opposing team. Even after my time in the summer, we stayed in contact," Alapag said.

Jackson was later hired as Stockton coach.

"Two months ago they had a mini camp in LA, (Stockton) reached out, 'Hey won't you come in LA and why don't come and spend time with the team . . . That was the platform for me to meet Paul Johnson, our GM with Stockton," Alapag said.

He had a lengthy interview with Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair, director of basketball operations Paul Johnson, and Jackson before eventually getting hired.

"I'm really thankful for the opportunity," Alapag said.

He believes being a former point guard like Jackson helped him build a bond with the Stockton coach as far as coaching is concerned.

"I feel like through the last two years I've gained a really strong understanding how he wants to play," he said.

He now embraces his new role as he helps to prepare the team for the upcoming G League season.

"I thought I had a much more active and engaging role this past summer when it came to everything really from video prep, to scouting, watching video and looking at something you could do offensively. I think my role will be in that same space in the G League, but if there's more I'm ready for it," he said.

