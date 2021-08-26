All set for PBA restart on September 1 in Pampanga

Everything is set for the PBA restart three weeks after it was forced to suspend play due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

The league has gotten approval from Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

"I would like to express my great appreciation to the endorsements of Gov. Dennis Pineda and Cong. Dong Gonzales. Sobrang laki ng tulong nila," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in the PBA website.

The PBA board of trustees met in an online conference and agreed in principle to their hosting. Among those who attended were Marcial, deputy commissioner Eric Castro and executive assistant Mich Flores.

The league will observe strict health protocol in Bacolor, including weekly RT-PCR tests and antigen tests the morning of every game.

All concerned individuals will take their first test in Pampanga on Monday.

"Kung walang problema, start na tayo September 1," said Marcial.

The last time the PBA held live games were on August 3, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

This time, the league will hold games five days a week.

The PBA will stage triple-headers on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and double-headers on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Currently on top of the standings are the Magnolia Hotshots (4-0) and the TNT Tropang Giga (3-0).

RELATED VIDEO