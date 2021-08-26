Adelaide 36ers make coaching change ahead of NBL season



The Adelaide 36ers, the club where Filipino standout Kai Sotto is set to play professional basketball, will make a coaching change before the start of the National Basketball League (NBL) season.

The club announced Thursday that it has released Conner Henry from the final year of his contract, effective immediately.

In a statement, the team said, "Coach Henry's direction and that of the Club were not ideally matched."

"The decision to release the coach was made accordingly," the club added. "The decision allows the club to now consider available options."

The 36ers hired Henry in April 2020.

Jeff Van Groningen, the team's general manager, said the decision was not easy.

"Coming off a challenging season we now pivot to the future and we felt that the fit between Conner and the club was not aligned as we move to that future," he explained. "On behalf of Chairman Grant Kelley, the staff, players and those that support our club, I thank Conner for his time and efforts and wish him well into the future."

Sotto signed with the 36ers in April after a brief stint with Team Ignite in the NBA G League.

At the time of Sotto's signing, Henry said the 36ers is the "ideal landing spot" for the young Filipino.

The NBL season will open on November 18.