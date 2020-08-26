Volleyball: Ateneo's Gaston, Lavitoria join Choco Mucho

Ateneo captain Ponggay Gaston. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- Choco Mucho continues its strong offseason, this time adding Ateneo de Manila University stalwarts Ponggay Gaston and Jamie Lavitoria to its roster.

The Flying Titans made the formal announcement on Tuesday after teasing the pair's arrival earlier in the week.

Both Lavitoria and Gaston played for the Lady Eagles in UAAP Season 82, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaston was also part of the Ateneo team that won the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball crown, and was the team's captain this season.

In Choco Mucho, they will reunite with setter Deanna Wong and middle blockers Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon. Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro calls the shots for the Flying Titans.

However, the Premier Volleyball League has yet to announce its schedule for its fourth season, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the league's plans.

