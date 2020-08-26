UST to submit results of probe, as CHEd now involved in 'bubble' discussions

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) University of Santo Tomas (UST) will submit the result of its investigations into the alleged training camp held by its men's basketball team in Sorsogon by Thursday.

UAAP executive directory Atty. Rebo Saguisag said in a message to ABS-CBN News that the university's fact-finding committee is "wrapping up their investigation."

"(They) will be forwarding the result to the Rector's Office tomorrow (August 27)," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saguisag and UAAP Season 83 president Nonong Calanog of De La Salle University joined other stakeholders in a virtual meeting to discuss the so-called "Bicol Bubble" issue.

Also present in the meeting were representatives of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Department of Health (DOH), and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

The UST Growling Tigers are the subject of an internal investigation after it was revealed that they have been training in Sorsogon since June -- something that came to light amid the controversial exit of former team captain CJ Cansino from the squad.

Videos of the alleged training sessions have surfaced on social media, and on Wednesday, Cansino posted screenshots of the UST players' group chat with their parents, where they expressed their concerns about their situation in Sorsogon.

In his statement, Saguisag stressed that the UAAP "is committed to protecting the health and safety of each of its student-athletes."

"We firmly adhere to government policies and directives that require our collective commitment to manage the challenges of the pandemic," he added. "We have reminded our members regarding the proper conduct of sports activities at this time."

CHED has also issued a reminder to students to "stay home," as its guidelines are in line with the joint administrative order (JAO) on the conduct of physical activities and sports that was put together by the DOH, PSC, and GAB.

CHED chairman Popoy de Vera was present in the meeting, and the body is now part of the group that will meet regularly, according to Mitra.

UST said on Sunday that it has created a committee to look into the allegations. Meanwhile, its athletic director, Fr. Jannel Abogado, O.P., resigned from his post as director of the Institute of Physical Education and Athletics on Wednesday amid the controversy.

A member of UST's committee will be asked to submit their report and attend a meeting with the other stakeholders by next week.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).