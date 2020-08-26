UAAP: UST's athletic director steps down in wake of controversy

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Fr. Jannel Abogado, O.P. has resigned from his position as director of University of Santo Tomas' Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (UST IPEA).

The Varsitarian reported the development on Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: Fr. Jannel Abogado, O.P. steps down as IPEA director. Abogado's predecessor Fr. Ermito de Sagon, O.P., who headed UST's athletics program for 16 years, is named replacement. pic.twitter.com/0kGEJO2BoH — Varsitarian Sports (@VSportsUST) August 26, 2020

This comes as the UST men's basketball team is being investigated for allegedly breaching quarantine protocols by conducting a training camp in Sorsogon, the hometown of head coach Aldin Ayo.

Those allegations came to light when former team captain CJ Cansino spoke on behalf of the team and asked for permission to go home. The issue eventually led to Cansino getting kicked off the Growling Tigers.

UST announced last Sunday that it has formed a committee to investigate the allegations.

Abogado was named in the waiver that parents or legal guardians of UST players apparently had to sign before they could go to the "bubble" in Sorsogon. ABS-CBN News acquired a copy of the waiver, which was dated June 2.

A copy of the waiver that parents of UST players were supposed to sign for their "bubble" in Sorsogon.

Meanwhile, the UAAP, the Games and Amusements Board, and the Philippine Sports Commission are waiting for the university's report on the matter. There is a meeting among the parties scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

UST did not attend the first meeting last weekend, excusing itself as the matter was still under investigation.

According to the Varsitarian, Fr. Ermito de Sagon, O.P. will take Abogado's place as IPEA director. De Sagon previously headed the institute for 16 years.

