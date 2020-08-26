UAAP: CJ Cansino bares conditions inside UST's 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines -- Former University of Santo Tomas (UST) team captain CJ Cansino has pulled back the curtain on what the Growling Tigers went through during their training camp in Sorsogon.

Cansino was removed from their men's basketball team for "defiance of authority," and he has said in subsequent interviews that he wants to "move on" after committing to play for University of the Philippines.

On Wednesday, however, Cansino posted screen captures of the Growling Tigers' messages to their parents, detailing their struggles inside the alleged "Bicol Bubble."

In a response to a fan, Cansino said: "Pinipilit talaga ako ng mga tao na ilabas kung ano nangyari."

pinipilit talaga ako ng mga tao na ilabas kung ano nangyari. pic.twitter.com/Pb1khWfwVV — Cj Cansino (@cjcansino) August 26, 2020

The group chat, named "Sorsogon W/ Parents," included Cansino's mother. He said that they will reveal their concerns about what was happening in Sorsogon, and requested that none of those involved talking to UST head coach Aldin Ayo.

"Kami na po gawa ng first move," Cansino said.

The players expressed their worries about the food that they were being served, with players like Brent Paraiso and Bismarck Lina complaining about the quality of their meals. Lina also revealed that some of them were getting sick, only to be blamed.

"Puro pork at saka sobrang mamantika ng food dito, tapos nung nagkasakit po kami, sa 'min sinisisi," said Ira Bataller.

Soulemane Chabi Yo, the league's MVP in Season 82, also chimed in: "Here we just eat what they cook even (if) we don't like that food. Me I'm trying to adjust but it's difficult. Home sick, very bored here, poor signal, different routine from what we use to. Not comfortable in my body, and not happy for all this."

Rhenz Abando acknowledged that they were under stress inside the bubble. "Wala pong nag-aalaga, sarili lang namin katulong 'pag nagkasakit po," he said in the group chat.

In his interviews after leaving UST, Cansino had admitted that his mental health suffered in the months that he spent in Sorsogon. He revealed that he was having difficulty sleeping and lost his appetite. In discussions with his teammates, he realized that they, too, were experiencing the same problem.

"Ako, ang naging problem ko doon 'yung anxiety, 'yung mental health. Nagulat na lang din ako na 'yung mga teammates ko ganoon na rin ang nararamdaman," Cansino said in an interview with The Varsitarian on Tuesday night.

"Nabigla ako kasi akala ko ako lang 'yung hindi nakakatulog, ako lang 'yung nawawalan ng gana kumain, ako lang 'yung feeling na hindi mo na alam 'yung gagawin mo sa mga susunod na araw. May mga tao din pala na ganoon 'yung feeling," he said.

The allegations of the "bubble" already have repercussions on UST.

The school has created a committee to investigate the issue, with the UAAP, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Games and Amusements Board waiting for the university's report.

Meanwhile, Fr. Jannel Abogado, O.P. has resigned from his position as director of UST's Institute of Physical Education and Athletics in the wake of the controversy.

Ayo has opted not to comment on the "bubble" issue, except to make it clear that he was cooperating with the investigations. He also said that "marked differences" led to Cansino's exit from the Growling Tigers.

