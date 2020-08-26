PBA: Thoss unsure of return to Alaska, says Cariaso

MANILA, Philippines -- Sonny Thoss is uncertain if he will play for the Alaska Aces if and when the PBA resumes its games, coach Jeff Cariaso revealed.

Thoss has indicated that the PBA's 45th season will be his last campaign, and he promised Cariaso that he will play in the All-Filipino Cup before hanging up his shoes.

However, the long layoff brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused Thoss to change his plans. The league has suspended its activities since March to help curb the spread of the virus, and teams have only started to resume practices this week.

"At the end of last season, I asked him to stay on for one more conference. One more All-Filipino, sabi ko sa kanya," Cariaso said of Thoss during an appearance on "The Chasedown" last weekend.

"So you know, I think that his presence alone will help out guys like Abu (Tratter), Rodney (Brondial), and our rookie. I wanted him to stay as long as he can. I tried a year but he promised me only one conference," he added.

With the uncertainty surrounding the league, however, Thoss is no longer sure about playing this season. PBA executives, led by commissioner Willie Marcial, are hopeful that the All-Filipino Cup can resume by October.

Cariaso said that Thoss is "unsure if he'll want to return" to the Aces by that point.

"I respect his decision, if that does happen," he quickly added. "The way he's thinking, because he's in a different place than anyone else."

The coach explained that the 38-year-old Thoss, who has played his entire PBA career with Alaska, was already set to step away by the end of last season. However, they convinced him to return for at least one more conference -- partly because they wanted to honor the veteran center.

Alaska has already made plans to retire Thoss' No. 7 jersey, and the All-Filipino Cup would have been a "farewell conference" for him. However, the pandemic has put a wrench in those plans.

"He's unsure, to be honest with you. He's unsure about what he wants to do," Cariaso said of Thoss.

"I will still discuss with him if we do have a conference this year and there's no vaccine, what will be his final answer. To be honest with you at this point, it's still up in the air. Hindi pa niya alam if he will join, if he will play if we do have a conference," he admitted.

The Aces have already resumed training in small groups, and while Thoss has indicated that he will not join the workouts, Cariaso said the veteran is always welcome.

Selected fifth overall by Alaska in the 2004 PBA Rookie Draft, Thoss has won three titles with the Aces and is a 12-time PBA All-Star. He was also the Finals MVP when they won the 2013 Commissioner's Cup title.

Now on the tailend of his career, Thoss averaged 4.86 points and 2.57 rebounds per game in last season's Governors' Cup.

