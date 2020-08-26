PBA mulling shortened conference, virtual fans

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is already drawing up plans for its return to action, after teams resumed practices this week.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said their next step is to ask permission from the government to hold scrimmages, with the hopes that they will be allowed to do so by September.

If things go according to plan, the PBA may still yet salvage the All-Filipino Cup, which was halted in March after just one game day because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. As it stands, Marcial has already tasked deputy commissioner Eric Castro to draw up plans for the format of the conference.

"Nagpagawa na ako kay Eric ng shortened at 'yung full conference na laro, so ipe-present namin sa board," Marcial said on Tuesday's PSA Forum.

"Kasi meron tayong (target) na parang appearance ng teams kada conference. So kailangan pag-usapan 'yun, na baka hindi natin ma-meet 'yun," he added.

Marcial will meet with the league's broadcast partner as well as the Board of Governors to determine their next steps. Right now, they are assessing venues for a possible "bubble" where they will hold the games.

Among the options are the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, the Araneta Coliseum, and venues in Batangas and Subic.

What's certain is that fans will not be allowed to watch the games live, but Marcial said they intend to find a way to still feature them in games. The PBA is hopeful that they can have "virtual fans," similar to what is being done at the moment by the NBA.

"Pinresent ko na sa board last June, LED talaga. Tapos, manggagaling sa mga fans, sa website natin, pupunta sila doon," said Marcial.

He has already gotten a proposal that allows for a 24-foot LED board where fans can be shown, but Marcial wants a 90-foot board that goes from baseline to baseline.

"May kamahalan, so naghahanap kami ng sponsor, ng supplier," he said. "Kasi nakita namin 'yun sa concert sa South Korea. Walang tao, pero lahat, LED. Napanood ng mga fans 'yung concert. So doon namin nakuha, tapos nilabas ng NBA."

