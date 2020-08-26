PBA: Belga wants to become 'model kuya' for rookie teammates

It's no secret to PBA fans that Rain Or Shine enforcer Beau Belga had his share of fines for his rugged style of play.

But Belga promised to turn over a new leaf when the league returns after the pandemic.

"Hindi ka puwedeng mag-set ng example na masama. Marami kaming bagito," said the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder in an article posted on the PBA website.

Rain Or Shine's lineup now includes rookies Adrian Wong, Prince Rivero, Clint Doliguez, Vince Tolentino, and Mike Nieto, who is on loan to the Gilas Pilipinas program.

Belga, a veteran of many basketball wars, said he will need to set an example.

"Kapag nagsimula ka ng bad habits, baka sabihin ng mga yun 'ok lang gawin yung ganito kasi ginagawa naman ni kuya Beau," he said.

"So you need to set an example to them."

Belga added that this is also his way of avoiding getting fined by the league.

Last year, he was docked with P20,000 for hitting Phoenix's Jason Perkins with an elbow under the basket.

In 2015, he was slapped with a fine totaling P70,000 for hurting Barangay Ginebra players Mark Caguioa, Emman Monfort and Chris Ellis before taunting the pro Ginebra crowd at Cuneta Astrodome.

"Natuto na si Belga, ayaw nang mag-fine," he said. "May pandemic, bawal mag-fine."

But Belga guaranteed that his physicality and rugged style of play will remain and his temper will be kept in check.

" 'Yung physicality ng laro hindi magbabago 'yun," he said.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.