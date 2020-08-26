NBA: Sixers have no plans to trade Embiid, Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have already begun making changes after a first -round playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Head coach Brett Brown was fired a day after the Sixers were swept, and the front office is set to begin a search for a new coach.

One thing that won't change, however, is that the team will still be built around the All-Star pair of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand said as much, telling reporters that he was not looking to trade both Simmons and Embiid.

"I'm not looking to trade Ben or Joel. They are 24 and 26 years old, respectively. You try to make that fit as long as you can," Brand said, as quoted by the NBA website. "They want to be here, they want to be with our organization, and I see them here for a long, long time."

Embiid was the third overall pick in 2014, while Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016. The two were touted as the result of the Sixers' widely debated "Process," which saw the team endure difficult seasons while rebuilding.

The two helped the Sixers reach the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference, and they made a run to the conference semifinals last year where they were eliminated by eventual champions Toronto. In this year's playoffs, however, Philadelphia floundered.

One reason for their woes is that Simmons had to miss the postseason due to a knee injury.

But Brand stressed that the two are part of the franchise's plans moving forward.

"I'm going to talk with Joel and Ben, about the game and how they see it, where they felt we were weak and strong in our play," he said.

"My goal and my focus is to continue to get this team over the hump to truly contend. And that’s my marching orders," he also said. "The financial realities of the world, I understand them, but my goal is to keep this team relevant and find a way to win."

