NBA: Nuggets hold off Jazz, stave off elimination

(UPDATED) The Denver Nuggets are still alive in their first round playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

This, after a sensational performance from Jamal Murray helped Denver take a 117-107 victory in Game 5, Tuesday in Orlando (US time).

The hard-earned triumph allowed the Nuggets to stave off elimination, with the best-of-seven series now at 3-2 in Utah's favor.

Murray, who had 50 points in their Game 4 loss, had 42 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists this time around. Nikola Jokic added 31 points, including the dagger three-pointer off a Murray dime with 23 seconds left.

The Jazz, looking to close out the series, led by as much as 15 points in the third quarter after Mike Conley's triple made it 71-56. But the Nuggets clawed their way back, and they trailed by just four points, 86-82, heading to the final period.

The back-and-forth game was tied at 101 with 3:46 to go off a Rudy Gobert free throw, and that was when Murray took over for Denver.

He scored four consecutive buckets — including a jumper that gave the Nuggets the lead for good with 3:22 left. His step back jump shot at the 1:20 mark made it 110-101 for Denver, as their defense shackled Utah's Donovan Mitchell and Conley.

The Jazz still had a chance thanks to a Gobert slam dunk that made it 110-104 with 43 seconds left, but Murray was not yet done. He drew in the Utah defense to the paint then kicked out the ball to a wide-open Jokic, who readily drained the three-pointer for the dagger, 113-104.

After scoring 51 points in Game 4, Mitchell contributed 30 points and five assists in Game 5.

Conley and Jordan Clarkson each scored 17 points, while Gobert finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

