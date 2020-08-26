NBA: Clippers overwhelm Mavs as George breaks out of slump

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during a game on July 30, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. File photo. Joe Murphy, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Paul George overcame his shooting woes to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 154-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

After scoring just nine points in their overtime loss in Game 4, George put up 35 points in Game 5, shooting 12-of-18 from the field including four-of-eight from beyond the arc.

It was his finest performance of the postseason so far, and it helped the Clippers regain control of their series.

Los Angeles is now up 3-2, with momentum again on their side after a dispiriting defeat in Game 4.

The Clippers immediately pounced on the undermanned Mavericks, who were missing power forward Kristaps Porzingis due to a knee issue.

After trailing 16-9 early, the Clippers poured it on behind George and Leonard. They scored 19 unanswered points to build a 28-16 lead, and were never threatened from there.

The Clippers led, 41-22, after the opening quarter and were up by as much as 34 points.

Leonard finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Luka Doncic, who capped a 40-point triple-double by hitting the game-winner in Game 4, had 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists this time around. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points for Dallas.

