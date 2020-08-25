NBA: Blazers star Lillard out with knee injury

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 07, 2020 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. File photo. Cameron Browne, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES - Portland Trail Blazers leading scorer Damian Lillard has been ruled out of game five of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a sprained knee.

The decision deals a huge blow to Portland's playoff chances as they are down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Lillard was injured in Monday's game four against the Lakers. His knee was examined by team doctors on Tuesday.

Lillard led Portland to a 6-2 record to finish out the regular season in the NBA quarantine bubble as the Blazers earned a spot in a play-in series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Portland advanced into the first round with a 126-122 victory as Lillard finished with 31 points and 10 assists.

He averaged 37.6 points per game in the final eight games of the regular season and had a 61-point game on August 11 against the Dallas Mavericks.

gph/dw

