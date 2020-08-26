MMA: How pandemic prepared Drex Zamboanga for the big stage

Betting trapped in Thailand due to the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Filipino fighter Drex Zamboanga.

Zamboanga was supposed to stay in Thailand for a month-long training to prepare to defend his URCC bantamweight title.

But the pandemic forced Zamboanga to extend his stay due to travel restrictions. It was during this time when he got a call from ONE Championship for an offer to fight Detchadin "Detchpool" Sorsirisuphathin in a flyweight bout.

"Hindi namin in-expect na makakalaro ako sa ONE," Zamboanga said in an online chat with local sportswriters.

"Since nag-lockdown sa Thailand, nastuck kami dito, nag-train lang po kami, tapos biglang nagkaroon ng ONE Championship opportunity. Sakto din naman na on training ako at igrinab ko na ang opportunity."

He will tackle Detchadin in ONE: New Breed Friday in Bangkok. The card will also feature his younger sister, atomweight title contender Denice Zamboanga.

But Zamoanga said he will be strutting his wares on a bigger stage, one that features well-known flyweight fighters such as compatriots Geje Eustaquio, Danny Kingad, flyweight king Adriano Moraes and Grand Prix champion and former pound-for-pound king Demetrious Johnson.

"Pagdating sa international ibang level na, so talagang nag-focus ako sa training," said Zamboanga. "Since na lockdown ako sa Thailand, nakakapag-train ako with world-class wrestlers, world-class strikers, nag-pursue ako to learn more."

"The more na challenging ang division masnacha-challenge to train hard and to learn more. Lalo na't nandito si Demetrious Johnson, idol ko 'yun since UFC days niya," he added.

Another source of inspiration, he said, is the opportunity to fight in the same card with his sister.

Zamboanga revealed his lofty ambition together with his sibling.

"Someday magiging world champions din kami tulad ng magkapatid na Angela Lee at Christian Lee," he said.

Angela is the current ONE atomweight champion, while Christian is the ONE lightweight champion.

