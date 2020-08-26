MMA: Drex Zamboanga wants to make a statement in ONE debut

Drex Zamboanga in training. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino MMA champion Drex "T-Rex" Zamboanga wants to leave a lasting impression when he makes his highly anticipated debut inside the ONE Championship ring on Friday night.

The 27-year-old veteran is scheduled to face Thailand's Detchadin "Detchpool" Sornsirisuphathin in a three-round mixed martial arts contest at ONE: A New Breed. The event will be held behind closed doors, without an audience, on August 28 in Bangkok.

Ahead of perhaps the biggest moment in his career thus far, Zamboanga is looking to score a statement-making victory with millions of fans watching around the world.

"I am super excited because this is my MMA debut in ONE Championship, and I feel so great to be a part of the largest martial arts organization in the world," said Zamboanga.

"This is my first exposure on the big stage, on the number one promotion here in Asia. For me, I feel really excited because there’s a lot of very good fighters in the flyweight division. It's a new challenge for me, and it gives me extra motivation to train more to reach my ultimate goal," he added,

Making Zamboanga all the more motivated is that he is performing on the same card as his younger sister, Denice.

It's a rare and special occasion when sibling martial artists make it to the same fight card, and both Drex and Denice are grateful to have the chance to do so at ONE: A New Breed.

Drex, moreover, wants to use the platform to inspire others who look to follow in his footsteps.

"I'm very happy because both of us are fighting on the same card here in Bangkok. It's the first time for us to compete on the same card in such a big organization. We did so before, when we were amateurs around six years ago, but that can't compare to this moment," he said.

"My dream here at ONE is to become the ONE flyweight world champion. But someday, I also want to be an inspiration and great role model to people who also want to become professional MMA fighters, like me," he added.

While he dreams of becoming the ONE world champion, Zamboanga knows he cannot underestimate the man in front of him first.

Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin, 30, is a Thai amateur MMA champion, who has trained with some of the best martial arts talent at Bangkok Fight Lab. Detchadin poses a huge threat to Zamboanga's aspirations.

Nevertheless, Zamboanga is excited to finally get in the ring and perform, and announce his arrival on the global stage in epic fashion.

"Winning here in Bangkok is very important to me, because I put a lot of time and sacrifice into this just to win. We haven't seen our family in a long time so we can stay here in Thailand and focus just on training," said Zamboanga.

"This Friday night, I want to make sure I give my one hundred percent, to show people around the world my talent. It will be a great and amazing fight," he said.

