3x3: Chooks teams get tested, start practicing

Teams of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 have begun training, after getting their swab tests done. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the first ever professional 3x3 league in the country, has gotten the ball rolling towards its planned return to action.

Starting Monday, a total of seven teams were already tested at the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City.

Zamboanga City Family's Brand Sardines, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes, Gapan Chooks, and Bacolod Master Sardines were tested on Monday, while Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, Palayan City Capitols, and Porac-Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas followed suit on Wednesday.

The remaining teams -- Bicol Volcanoes, Sarangani Marlins, Val City Classic, and a special select team -- are scheduled for their PCR testing on Friday and Monday next week.

"Nagkaroon kami ng staggered testing. Yesterday, four teams tested then today we had another four teams. So staggered din 'yung pag-practice ng teams," said league commissioner Eric Altamirano.

Except for the Valientes, the first batch who had their tests Monday were able to hold their first practice Wednesday at the UP Epsilon Chi Gymnasium also in Quezon City.

Bacolod's Alfred Batino, Anton Asistio, Chris Lalata, Robin Rono, and Choi Ignacio began the day at 8 a.m. before Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines' Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, and Troy Rike took the floor at 10 a.m. Gapan Chooks' Franky Johnson, Chris De Chavez, Karl Dehesa, JR Alabanza, and Chico Laneta closed out the day at 12. noon.

The court was disinfected after every practice session. Supervising the practices were Altamirano along with Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra.

Before they could enter the venue, each athlete was given a rapid test, with everyone returning a negative result. They then signed up for GET Philippines' contact-tracing app.

"We would like to thank my alma mater University of the Philippines for offering their venue to us and, of course, GET Philippines," said league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

"It's during this first week where we will see if there are things that we can adjust with our system before we get back to the games itself."

The league is looking at one more practice facility once all teams have been tested. Currently, Chooks 3x3 is on pace for an October 2 opening for its curtain-raiser, the President's Cup, which will be held at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

However, this still depends on the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

"It will still depend on the IATF. Na-delay lang tayo ng one week so the target date is to start on October 2," said Altamirano.

