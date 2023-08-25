Team Mexico practices at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on August 24, 2023, a day before the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Who will host the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is the biggest basketball event in the world and, for the first time in the tournament’s history, will be hosted by multiple nations in 2023: the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The tournament takes place from August 25 to September 10 and will be the second of its kind to feature 32 teams, including defending champions Spain.

While winner’s medals are on offer at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, teams are also competing for the chance to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. France have already booked their ticket by virtue of being the hosts, while seven other teams can secure their Olympic berths at the World Cup.

The top Asian, African and Oceania finishers, the top two Americas finishers, and the top two European finishers, outside of hosts France, will all automatically qualify.

Why didn't hosts Indonesia automatically qualify for the World Cup?

While co-hosts the Philippines and Japan each qualified automatically, in a tournament first, the same courtesy was not afforded to Indonesia. FIBA, the world basketball governing body, ruled that the Southeast Asian nation, who have never featured at the tournament, had to prove they were competitive to earn their place in the global hoops spectacle.

The national team was set the conditions of securing a top-eight finish at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup to make their World Cup debut. While they advanced from the preliminary round, they were knocked out by China in the round of 16, meaning they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

"We don’t want to be disappointed now. We want to continue our program. We want to continue our hard work," said Indonesia head coach Milos Pejic. "Indonesia basketball is at the beginning of the level where we want to be. We want to be much higher. But that starting position is not bad."

Have the NBA stars shown up?

The 19th edition of the World Cup, like many before it, has been hit by a number of withdrawals from high-profile NBA stars. Two-time regular season Most Valuable Player (MVP) and reigning Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic helped guide the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Championship last season, but will not compete with Serbia.

He's joined on the absentee list by Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Ricky Rubio (Spain), Jamal Murray (Canada), Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia), Rui Hachimura (Japan) and the latest teen sensation and the 2023 number one draft pick Victor Wenbanyama (France).

Germany will be without promising power forward Maxi Kleber of the Dallas Mavericks due to a dispute with teammate Dennis Schröder, stemming from Kleber’s no-show at the European championships in 2022.

"Maxi wasn't there last year. If you didn't commit — that actually sent a message to all of us - that you won't be there next year," Schröder said in the Got Nexxt podcast.

Kleber subsequently released a statement saying that he would not join Germany for the World Cup as the "unfortunate and inappropriate public statements about me have made it 100% clear that I am not unreservedly welcome in the NT."

Who are the World Cup favorites?

The pre-tournament hype suggests this could be one of the most evenly-matched World Cup tournaments in years.

You can’t talk about favorites without mentioning reigning champions Spain, who are out to secure back-to-back titles. Big men Usman Garuba of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies center Santi Aldama are the only two NBA representatives on their team, but they will once again be in the title conversation.

So, too, are the United States, who are seeking redemption after their seventh-place finish in 2019, their worst ever. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t have the likes of Steph Curry, Lebron James or Kevin Durant at his disposal, but he does have a roster brimming with potential, led by Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

"He's unquestionably the guy," Kerr recently told reporters. "You can see he knows it. But now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it. He genuinely believes he's the best player in the gym every single night. And he's such a dynamic young player. I think he's taking a leap."

Canada may be without star guard Murray, but will still be in title contention with a roster stacked with NBA talent such as Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks.

Who are the World Cup dark horses?

France, who finished third in 2019 and second at the Tokyo Olympics, is a side to keep an eye on — with the likes of Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum and former NBA defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert.

Australia have a fair share of NBA star power in their ranks, too, with nine of their 12-man roster plying their trade in the USA, including point guards Patty Mills and Josh Giddey and Orlando Magic forward Joe Ingles. Meanwhile, Germany, led by Toronto Raptors point guard Dennis Schröder, finished third at last year’s European championships and, after pushing the USA hard in their final warmup, have suggested they could go deep in the Far East.

"That was definitely our toughest opponent," US head coach Kerr admitted after the 99-91 win that Germany led for long periods. "They are a big, strong team. Dennis Schröder is very hard to control. Spain was also excellent, but it’s clear that Germany is one of the best teams in the world."

Edited by: Chuck Penfold