Mexico and Montenegro battle under Group D during the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on August 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — Nikola Vucevic showed why he is a certified NBA All-Star.

The 6-foot-9 Chicago Bulls center dropped 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting to allow Montenegro to start their 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup campaign with a win over Mexico, 91-71, on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Down 29-28 early in the second frame after a back-and-forth affair in the first quarter, Vucevic hit a three-pointer to jumpstart a 15-4 run for the Black Mountains which enabled them to create a nine-point lead at the half, 48-39.

Montenegro banked on this momentum and extended their lead to 13 in the third quarter, 64-51, but the Mexicans outscored their opponents 16-10, in between quarters, to cut the lead as low as seven, 74-67, after a pair of free-throws by Fabian James.

Vucevic then answered with another trey, his third make in three tries, to rebuild a 10-point lead, 77-67, and that proved to be enough as Montenegro was able to continue with the win and start their Group D campaign at 1-0.

Helping Vucevic was Kendrick Perry with 16 points, while Nikola Ivanovic contributed 14 markers.

Leading Mexico, who fell to 0-1, was Pako Cruz with 16 points, while Joshua Ibarra and James scored 13 and 12, respectively.

Montenegro's next assignment is against Egypt on Sunday, August 27, at 4:45 PM, while Mexico will be facing Lithuania on the same day at 8:30 PM. Both games are scheduled at the same Pasay venue.

