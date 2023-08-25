Record crowd, tough game seen in FIBA World Cup opener

Production staff are seen busy two days before the opening of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup as they prepare the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on August 23, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Marcos to attend World Cup opener

The Philippines could break the record for fans gate attendance, with an expected 46,000 people attending the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup opener.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio said a total of 46,000 tickets will be sold at the Philippine Arena, below the arena's 54,000-seating capacity, to accommodate media and other invites.

"Last I've heard we're already at the 46-47,000 range. Hopefully we breach 50,000 that will be a record. I am hoping it's a full crowd tonight," Panlilio said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The 1994 FIBA World Cup finals, which featured the Shaquille O'Neal-led USA squad dubbed the Dream Team II against Russia, had a record crowd of 32,616 fans in Toronto, Canada.

Panlilio said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has confirmed he will do the ceremonial toss before 8 pm and watch the game.

He is also hoping for a big win for the Philippines' Gilas Pilipinas as it takes on the Dominican Republic late Friday night.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes earlier admitted it will take a team effort to clip a player like Karl Anthony-Towns, the 6-foot-11 big man who is Dominican Republic’s main offensive weapon. Towns has been consistently delivering 20-10 double-double outputs for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Sabi nga ni Japeth (Aguilar) at our best game we have a 50/50 chance. Malakas ang Dominican Republic. They are higher ranked than us but I think kakayanin natin," Panlilio said.

Training and homecourt advantage could also be factors in tonight's game, he said.

"Sabi nga nila bilog ang bola. Hopefully we can play a good game today and with the support of the crowd...sana manalo tayo."