PH's first ‘digital human’ introduced at FIBA World Cup

(From left) PLDT CEO Al Panlilio, NTT Data CEO Kaz Nishihata, and MediaQuest CEO Jane Basas unveil Pearl, the country’s first digital human. Handout

MANILA – Marking the already-historic hosting of the Philippines of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, basketball fans are further treated with the unveiling of Pearl, touted as the country’s first "digital human."

PLDT Inc., Smart, MediaQuest Holdings, Cignal TV, and NTT DATA announced Friday their collaboration to offer a new experience for hoop fans from the Philippines and overseas who will watch the World Cup in Manila.

Thousands of fans who are expected to troop to the playing venues from August 25 to September 10 can interact with Pearl, a conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatar powered by Digital Human technology.

She will be stationed at special kiosks at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena.

Equipped with ChatGPT technology, as well as visual and sound sensors, Pearl can converse with sports fans in English and Filipino and answer their FIBA-related questions, such as how to get to their seats.

She can also give people other useful information, including where they can get their snacks or recommended activities in Manila for tourists.

“We are thrilled at the chance to bring these next-generation technologies to Filipino basketball fans as we adapt more innovative and customer-centric digital solutions. We will learn from the interactions that the fans will have with Pearl, and we will continue to improve the live stadium experience for future events,” said PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio, who also serves as Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President.

A first in Asia, Pearl is the latest in Digital Human technology, combining speech recognition, machine learning, natural language processing, and conversational AI to connect with people.

Pearl speaks with visitors naturally, complete with detailed facial expressions. Fans who want to get updates on the games can simply ask Pearl, who can tell them the latest game results, statistics, leaderboards, and upcoming matches.

Digital Human technology has been developed by NTT DATA, along with NTT Ltd. and NTT DATA Business Solutions, to promote smart solutions for fans to experience globally.

“The NTT Group has been advocating Smart Solutions for sports for some time now, and we are happy to introduce it to the Philippines at this global event. We look forward to more collaborations with the PLDT Group and the Mediaquest Group as we develop more innovations,” said NTT DATA executive vice president Noriyuki Kaya.

The NTT Group has introduced Smart Solutions through various sporting events such as the Tour de France, IndyCar Series, and Major League Baseball.

“Aside from helping sports fans enjoy the FIBA games, Pearl gives them something more – a taste of the emerging digital future today. That’s why we are quite keen on bringing Smart Solutions to Philippine sports. This will bring the fan experience to new, higher levels.”, said Jane J. Basas, president and CEO of Mediaquest and Cignal.

