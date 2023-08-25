Phil Younghusband, wife expecting second child

Former Azkals player Phil Younghusband and his wife Margaret Hall are expecting their second child.

On Instagram, the retired footballer uploaded maternity photos taken by Nice Print Photography. Aside from their family photo, there's also snap of his wife holding her pregnant belly.

"Soon to be a family of 4. Our hearts are bursting with so much love and joy. Feeling truly grateful, blessed, excited and beyond happy to share that we are expecting a baby girl soon!" he captioned his post.

Younghusband and his wife welcomed their first child in 2020.

Theyl tied the knot in July 2019. Months later, in November that year, Younghusband announced his retirement from football.