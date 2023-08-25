PH sets new FIBA crowd record during Gilas-Dominican Republic game

A record crowd showed up to watch the FIBA World Cup game between Gilas and the Dominican Republic. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool

(UPDATED) The Philippines set a new attendance record for a FIBA game on Friday night.

This, as 38,115 spectators marched to the Philippine Arena on Friday night to watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 game between Gilas Pilipinas and the Dominican Republic.

It broke the previous FIBA record, set during the United States' final game against Russia in the 1994 FIBA World Cup finals which was watched by 32,616 fans.

Making 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 in Manila 🤩



3️⃣8️⃣,1️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ fans packed Philippine Arena, setting a new FIBA Basketball World Cup record as the 2023 edition started with PUSO and passion!#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/PCoE67plIP — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 25, 2023

"We all knew the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was going to be special and within the first day we already have evidence of this, having witnessed this historic moment," said Richard Carrion, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Chairman.

"Everyone inside the Philippine Arena will never forget the amazing levels of love for both basketball and the Philippines national team that was cascading around the venue," he added.

"This is just the start for what will be the most memorable event in FIBA's history and we're all excited for what lies ahead - both on and off the court. Not only in the Philippines, but also in Japan and Indonesia."

For Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan, setting the record accomplished a long sought-after goal for the federation.

"Ever since we put in the bid to host the World Cup in 2015, the mission was to showcase the Filipino people’s love for basketball," he said. "We often say we’re the best fans in the world, but beating the old FIBA attendance record has proven what we have believed all along."

Among those who watched the game at the Bulacan venue was Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr and FIBA President Hamane Niang.

The Philippine Arena also holds the record for the most-attended PBA game, when 54,589 fans watched Game 7 of the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and the Bay Area Dragons earlier this year.

