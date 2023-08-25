Alvin Morada and Christian Bernardo concluded their run at the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2023 with a 10-21, 13-21 defeat against South Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the men's doubles second round on Wednesday at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The current world No. 48 pair from the Philippines had secured an impressive victory in the first round against South Africa's Jarred Elliot and Robert Summers. However, facing the ninth-seeded South Korean duo posed a significant challenge.

Morada and Bernardo demonstrated their readiness for the challenge in the early stages of the first set, trailing by only three points at 2-5 and 5-8. Yet, Kang and Seo gained momentum, securing three consecutive points before the first interval and maintaining control after the break to dominate the game.

The Smash Pilipinas duo made a strong comeback in the beginning of the second game, even leading 6-5 against the more experienced South Korean opponents. However, Kang and Seo seized the initiative once again, eventually concluding the match in 27 minutes despite the scoreline.

The Philippine national shuttlers will now shift their focus to next month's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, aiming to build upon their experiences and performance in this tournament.