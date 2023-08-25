Marcos Jr attends World Cup game between Gilas, Dominican Republic

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. watches the FIBA World Cup game between the Philippines and the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena. KJ Rosales, PPA Pool

MANILA (UPDATED)— President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday attended the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 game between the Philippines and the Dominican Republic.

Marcos, Jr. watched the game at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, where a record crowd is expected to show up for the national team.

The country had also hosted the World Cup in 1978, when Marcos Jr.'s namesake father was in power.

“I was there when my father first tossed the ball and I’m quite pleased to be able to --- I didn’t realize that that was the first time that it happened here in the Philippines,” he said on April 28.

“And I’m happy that I will be there for the time that it will --- the FIBA events will return --- World Cup now, will return to the Philippines. So it would be an honor for me to reenact perhaps, reenact what my father did in 1978," he added.

The President arrived at the venue around 7:30 p.m. He briefly met with the players of the Philippines and took a photo with them during half-time at the end of the second quarter.

Among the government officials present during the opening of the game were Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. and Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Dominic Guevara.



FIBA President Hamane Niang was also present during the opening.

Ahead of the game, there was a series of performances by Filipino musicians, including Ben&Ben, The Dawn, and Sarah Geronimo.

