Egypt and Lithuania battle in Group D during the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on August 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Lithuania showed why they are the world’s no. 8 ranked team by dominating Egypt, 93-67, in their 2023 FIBA World Cup debut.

Leading the Lithuanians were Margiris Normantas and Jonas Valanciunas who scored 18 and 15, respectively, at the Group D matchup held on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Only separated by 12 points at the half, Egypt was still able to get as close as eight, 42-50, after an Assem Marei lay-in with still 7:02 remaining in the game.

But that was the closest the Egyptians got as Lithuania flipped the switch on the world ranked no.55 team by unleashing a 37-15 run capped by a three-pointer by Deividas Sirvydis.

What really worked for Lithuania was their dominance in the boards as they outrebounded their counterparts, 53-34, headed by the 7-foot Valanciunas with 10 boards. They also also made seven more three-pointers, 11-4.

The Egyptians meanwhile, were steered by Marei’s 14 markers and Amr El Gendy’s 13. Anas Mahmoud and Ehab Amin also scored in double digits for Egypt with 11 and 10, respectively.

Lithuania will try to make it two wins in a row when they face Mexico on Sunday, August 27, at 8:30 PM, while Egypt is hoping for a bounceback win against Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro on the same day at 4:45 PM.

