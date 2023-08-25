Kaya FC drawn into Group G of AFC Champions League

Kaya FC Iloilo celebrates after securing the PFL championship. PFL/Handout.

MANILA -- Kaya FC–Iloilo was drawn into Group G of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, after the ceremony held Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It is expected to be a demanding group stage for the Philippine champions, as they are joined by Japanese champions Yokohama F. Marinos, Chinese FA Cup Winners Shandong Taishan FC, and South Korea's Incheon United FC.

The full results of the AFC Champions League Draw. Courtesy of the AFC.

"We didn't get any favors," admitted Kaya President Paul Tolentino. "But it will be an honor -- a nice and exciting challenge for the players to go up against."

"It's going to be a very difficult challenge—but one we won't back down from, so nothing changes," he added.

Kaya FC faltered in the preliminary round of the 2022-23 edition of the Champions League, losing 5-0 to Sydney FC. The other Philippine team to compete, United City, lost all of its matches in the group stage.

This time around, the club is more hopeful especially as the Champions League has returned to its former home-and-away format. This means that Kaya will be hosting the other clubs in Group G at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

"It changes a lot of things because weather and the surroundings come into play. Those are heavily supported clubs so they have big fanbases," said Tolentino.

"In the Philippines, we're also hoping that the Filipino football community would be excited to try and watch this level of competition—and to come out and support Philippine football even if they don't directly support the club," he added.

The group stage of the AFC Champions League will kick off in September, with the full schedule of fixtures to be announced soon.

