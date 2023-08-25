FIBA: Latvia cruises past Lebanon in first game

Latvia's Dairis Bertans in action against Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup, August 25, 2023 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. FIBA

Latvia waxed hot from beyond the arc in a big 109-70 triumph over Lebanon in their first Group H game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Friday at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Latvia shot a blistering 51% from long-range, with Dairis Bertans nailing six of seven attempts to finish with 20 points.

They opened up a 10-point lead in the opening quarter, 27-17, and eventually led by 44 points en route to the biggest win of the tournament's opening day so far.

Six other players reached double-digits for Latvia, with Roland Smits contributing 17 points and seven boards. Latvia shot 59% from the field in the game, while knocking down 18 3-pointers.

Sergio El Darwich paced Lebanon with 19 points, but they were cold from the 3-point area with just seven makes in 24 attempts.



