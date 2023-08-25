Home  >  Sports

FIBA: Latvia cruises past Lebanon in first game

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2023 07:38 PM

Latvia's Dairis Bertans in action against Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup, August 25, 2023 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. FIBA
Latvia waxed hot from beyond the arc in a big 109-70 triumph over Lebanon in their first Group H game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Friday at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Latvia shot a blistering 51% from long-range, with Dairis Bertans nailing six of seven attempts to finish with 20 points. 

They opened up a 10-point lead in the opening quarter, 27-17, and eventually led by 44 points en route to the biggest win of the tournament's opening day so far. 

Six other players reached double-digits for Latvia, with Roland Smits contributing 17 points and seven boards. Latvia shot 59% from the field in the game, while knocking down 18 3-pointers.

Sergio El Darwich paced Lebanon with 19 points, but they were cold from the 3-point area with just seven makes in 24 attempts. 


