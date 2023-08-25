Angola gives Italy a tough fight in the FIBA World Cup 2023 opener at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

BULACAN (UPDATED) -- Fancied Italy used a strong finish in the fourth quarter to take an 81-67 victory over Angola and kick off the Group A action in the 2023 FIBA World Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Friday.

Recovering from a flat start, the Italians led by their triumvirate of stars in Simone Fontecchio, Stefano Tonut and Giampaolo Ricci broke away midway through the payoff period to close out the Angolans.

Led by Gerson Goncalves and Childe Dundao, the Angolans kicked off the FIBA World Cup festivities with a quick 9-2 lead over the fancied Italians. But Italy patiently fought its way to a 23-17 advantage, behind the incursions of Nicolo Melli and Luigi Datome.

Atlanta Hawks' Bruno Fernando then made his presence felt inside the shaded lane, slamming a couple of dunks for Angola's 26-25 lead in the second quarter. But the Italians found its way back take a 43-41 halftime advantage.

Angola, ranked No. 41 in the world, managed to stay within striking distance and persisted midway the payoff period.

However, Fontecchio, Tonut and Ricci kept the Italians afloat for a 10-point headway. Angola could not get any closer than seven and eventually succumbed to the world No. 10 basketball team.

Fontecchio topscored the Italians with 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Tonut and Ricci had 18 and 12, respectively.

Dundao had 19 markers for Angola, which also got 13 from Fernando.

"It's pretty much normal in a tournament like this, we didn't make any shots and that didn't help us at all. But we're more than happy we got the win," said Fontecchio.

Melli, who finished with seven points, believe they will get better in the next game on Sunday when they take on Dominican Republic.

"We're anxious to start. We wanted to do very well in the beginning, we felt a little bit of weight on our shoulders. At the end of the game we played well, we just didn't get open shots. Next game they're gonna get in," he said.

