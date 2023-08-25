Australia guard Patty Mills. FIBA photo.

Australia is off to a flying start in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, as they booked a comfortable 98-72 victory over Finland on Friday afternoon at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Veteran guard Patty Mills led the charge for his squad in their first game in Group E, putting up a game-high 25 points on top of eight assists. Josh Giddey nearly registered a triple-double in just 25 minutes, with 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

After trailing 21-17 after the opening quarter, Australia gained control of the contest in the second quarter where they out-scored Finland, 28-19.

They built on their 45-40 halftime lead by limiting Finland to just 14 points in the pivotal third quarter, and were not threatened the rest of the way.

Joe Ingles (13) and Dante Exum (10) both reached double-digits for Australia.

Lauri Markkanen had 19 points and eight boards in a losing effort for Finland.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.