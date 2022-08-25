Tickets to final phase of FIBA World Cup go on sale



MANILA, Philippines -- Fans can now purchase ticket packages for the final phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, organizers announced on Thursday.

David Crocker, the executive director of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, said there will be two ticket packages for the final phase that are already available for purchase for fans.

The final phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup will be hosted at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The Finals Superfan Pass gives access to the two semifinals games, the third place game, and the FIBA World Cup finals. Ticket prices range from P2,799 to P121,399.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Fan Pass will give access to every game in the final phase -- the four quarterfinal games, two semifinal games, the third place game, and the gold medal game.

The Ultimate Fan Pass package ranges from ₱5,599 to ₱231,399.

Fans can purchase the ticket packages through the event website.

Still on sale are "follow my team" packages which gives access to the group phase games of a particular country.

World Cup tickets initially went on sale on March 1.

