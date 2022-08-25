TNT's Mikey Williams in action in Game 2 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals against San Miguel. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT guard Mikey Williams limped out of the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday night after suffering an ankle sprain in Game 2 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The explosive guard figured in a collision with San Miguel's Simon Enciso in the first quarter, and got his left leg tangled up with Enciso's arm when the latter crashed to the floor.

Williams left the game at the 7:31 mark of the opening period to go to the TNT locker room, but returned soon after and was subbed in with 4:55 left in the frame. He was far from his best, however: the league's leading scorer managed just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field.

"[It's an] ankle sprain. I really didn't see the play. All I remember is just being on the floor," Williams told reporters after TNT absorbed a 109-100 defeat to the Beermen that knotted the best-of-7 series at one game apiece.

"I have to hobble into the locker room but I just tried to push through for my team and try to play on it, but it was hurting the whole game," he admitted.

Williams still exited the Big Dome on his own power and insisted that he will be ready to play come Friday night's Game 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He was crucial in TNT's come-from-behind win in Game 1, scoring 21 points. But with Williams hobbled, the TNT offense lacked its usual punch and they couldn't muster a similar comeback on Wednesday night.

"I'll be ready for Game 3," said Williams. "I'm gonna do whatever I have to do -- if it's cryochamber, or ice bath, I'll figure out a way to get better."

TNT got 28 points from Roger Pogoy in Game 2, with Jayson Castro adding 15 points and Kib Montalbo contributing 14.

On the other end, they limited San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo to 13 points, but allowed the other Beermen to get their rhythm. Vic Manuel had 20 points and Marcio Lassiter scored 19, including the dagger jumper in the final 40 seconds that sealed the deal.

A total of six SMB players scored in double-digits in the contest, which saw them shoot 54% from the field.

