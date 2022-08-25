Los Angeles Lakers forward Earl Clark (C) elevates to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (L) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (R) during the first half of NBA action at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, 23 January 2013. File photo. Mike Brown, EPA



MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors have tapped veteran NBA campaigner Earl Clark as their import for the upcoming 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The team announced the development via their website, with NLEX coach Yeng Guiao confirming Clark's hiring.

"He'll be arriving [on] Friday. He was shortlisted from recommendations of agents," he said.

The 34-year-old Clark was the 14th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2009 PBA Rookie Draft out of Louisville, Kentucky. He played for seven seasons in the NBA, with stints in Phoenix, Orlando, Los Angeles, Cleveland, New York, and Brooklyn.

In 261 total games, Clark averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Clark is a veteran of international leagues, having played in China, Turkey, and Korea among other countries.

The Road Warriors will be banking on Clark to bring them closer to their goal of winning a PBA title. NLEX made the playoffs in the Philippine Cup but fell short of their target to make the semifinals.

