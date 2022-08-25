2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray and former Gilas members Larry Fonacier, LA Tenorio, Gary David, and Jeff Chan, who were named local ambassadors of the FIBA World Cup 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will have the help of a beauty queen and some iconic athletes in its campaign to promote the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

The federation on Thursday formally announced that 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray will be one of the local ambassadors for next year's showpiece event, which will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Gray will be joined by the members of the 2013-14 Gilas Pilipinas team that qualified for the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain. Representing that iconic Gilas team on Thursday's launch were Larry Fonacier, LA Tenorio, Gary David, and Jeff Chan.

"She's such an inspiration, and her perspective is very different. You can see the purpose of what she wants to do," SBP president Al Panlilio said on their decision to choose Gray as a local ambassador.

"More importantly, being proud to be a Filipino and being high on Filipinos. She's such a model for people to aspire, and do well, as a Filipina," he added.

As local ambassadors, Gray and the 2013-14 Gilas players will work with their counterparts from Japan and Indonesia, as well as the FIBA global ambassadors, to promote the World Cup and boost the country's profile heading into the event.

FIBA will soon announce its global ambassador for the World Cup, a role formerly held by basketball icons such as the late Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki.

Gray said she was honored to be chosen as a local ambassador, and expressed her pride in seeing the success of the national team at the global stage.

"It reminds me of the feeling of support that I had when I represented the country at the international stage," said Gray. "It gives me so much pride and joy. I look forward to warmly welcoming the world's eyes and our visitors to the Philippines. I know we will have a celebration like no other."

For the former Gilas players, being named ambassadors is an opportunity for them to return the love and support that they received during their historic run in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship. Playing in front of home fans, Gilas secured the silver medal in the continental tournament to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

"When we were playing back in the 2014 World Cup, I'm sure you guys were cheering for us," said Tenorio, a mainstay of those Gilas teams. "Now, it's our time to give back. It's time for us to share also."

"We're looking forward sa kung ano man ang pwede naming maitulong for this event, as an ambassador," he added. "We're here to support and to be there for our team next year."

The unveiling of the local ambassadors is part of a series of events that marks the "One Year to Go" before next year's World Cup.

On Saturday, SBP and FIBA will launch the countdown clock at the Mall of Asia Music Hall, in what will be a concurrent activity with co-hosts Indonesia and Japan.

Related video: