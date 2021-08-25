PBA set to resume after go-signal from Bacolor venue

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial plans to restart the All-Filipino Conference by next week. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA Philippine Cup may resume next week after the league on Wednesday received approval from the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga to use its court as a venue.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed to ABS-CBN News that after a meeting with university president Dr. Enrique G. Baking, they have an agreement in principle regarding the use of DHVSU as the venue for the conference.

"In-endorse tayo ni (Pampanga) Governor (Dennis) Pineda," Marcial explained. "In principle, okay na tayo."

"Hinihintay ko lang 'yung mga pirma ng Board of Trustees within a couple of days, pero in principle, okay na tayo," he added. "Pwede na tayo mag-set up within this week."

While he did not offer an exact start date, Marcial said their target is to resume games by September 1, 2, or 3.

"Within those days, magsisimula na tayo," he said.

PBA teams are already in Pampanga, with practices having started Tuesday after the league received a go-signal from Pineda. The ball clubs are using three different practice venues: Angeles University Foundation in Angeles City; the Beverly Place in Mexico; and Colegio De Sebastian in San Fernando.

The All-Filipino Conference was stopped on August 3 due to rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases. Prior to the stoppage, games were being held at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Metro Manila is currently under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 31. Marcial said there is still a chance that the PBA can return to Pasig if the quarantine conditions in the capital ease further.

"Siguro, tatapusin natin (sa Pampanga) ng two to three weeks. 'Pag okay na okay na, balik tayo (sa Maynila)," he said.

The PBA previously announced stricter COVID-19 protocols and a tighter schedule upon the resumption of its games.

