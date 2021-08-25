Kiefer Ravena (15) in action for the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao has conceded that Kiefer Ravena is unlikely to play again for the Road Warriors in the conference, unless they make it to the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Ravena is on his way to Japan Wednesday to take care of some requirements regarding his upcoming stint with the Shiga Lakestars in the B.League.

He will thus miss the resumption of the PBA season, as the All-Filipino Conference is expected to begin again in the first week of September after being stopped on August 3 due to rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

In a report on the NLEX website, Guiao explained that quarantine requirements in Japan as well as in the Philippines will make it difficult for Ravena to return in time for the elimination round.

"He will undergo 14 days quarantine in Japan and when he comes back to the Philippines, he will spend another 10 days in quarantine, so that’s more than three weeks," said Guiao.

"Probably the only way we can have him back to play for us is during the semis, if we make it that far," he admitted.

The Road Warriors had a 2-2 record when the league stopped its games. Ravena was averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds for the team.

The PBA is planning to hold games five days a week, with the elimination round expected to wrap up by September 19.

While they will miss Ravena's playmaking and leadership, Guiao said this will also be an opportunity for other NLEX players to shine, including rookie Calvin Oftana and guards Don Trollano and Jericho Cruz.

