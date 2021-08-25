Jose Laurel V, the Philippine Ambassador to Japan, (third from left) paid the PH Paralympic squad officials a visit at the Tokyo Prince Hotel yesterday. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jose Laurel V, the Philippine ambassador to Japan, on Wednesday encouraged the country's Paralympians "to continue our country's winning streak" when they compete in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

This, after Filipino athletes made history in the Tokyo Olympics where they delivered four gold medals, highlighted by the historic gold won by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

The Philippine team also went home with two silver medals from boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and a bronze from Eumir Marcial. It was the Philippines' best performance in the Summer Games, as the country placed 50th overall in the medal standings.

Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, discus thrower Jeannette Aceveda, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, who are now in Tokyo, as well taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, who is scheduled to leave for the Japanese capital on Sunday, are the country's standard-bearers at the Paralympics.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Philippine Embassy and the consulates general in Nagoya and Osaka, I wish our Philippine Paralympic athletes success," said Laurel during his visit at the Tokyo Prince Hotel.

"You are an inspiration to all of us," the ambassador told the Paralympians. "Your amazing triumphs in sports highlight the immense contribution that our kababayans with disabilities have made in lifting the pride of the Philippines on the world stage."

"I am sure the entire Filipino community in Japan will join us in cheering our athletes to victory," he added. "Mabuhay kayong lahat."

The Philippine delegation is led by Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo and commissioner Arnold Agustin of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Joining Barredo, Agustin and Laurel was Robespierre Bolivar, the deputy chief of mission of the Philippine embassy.

"We are grateful and encouraged by your enthusiastic support of our para-athletes and pray that this will motivate them, even more, to excel in their respective events," said Barredo.

Barredo and Agustin presented Laurel with the official tracksuits of the PH contingent and other mementos as tokens of appreciation during the ambassador's visit.