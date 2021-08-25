Pacquiao advised continuous rest after Ugas defeat

Manny Pacquiao acknowledges the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after his loss to Yordenis Ugas. Sean Michael Ham, TGB Promotions.

LOS ANGELES -- It took almost three full days of isolation and rest for Senator Manny Pacquiao to recover from his tough physical ordeal after a 12-round battle with Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.

The fighting senator is finally back on his feet in his home in Los Angeles, and on Tuesday afternoon, Pacquiao was up and about in his living room entertaining guests and visitors.

The swelling around the eyes of Pacquiao has significantly lessened, but he shared to ABS-CBN News that his doctors have advised continuous rest.

He was told to keep his eyes shut as much as possible the last few days to hasten the healing and swelling.

While aware of the recent political developments back in the Philippines, Pacquiao chose not to give any comment at the moment.

However, the Senator had a closed-door meeting with PDP Laban executive director Ron Munsayac and a couple of other unnamed advisors.

The "Pacman" shared that he intends to recuperate for a few more days in Los Angeles before making a final decision regarding his trip home which is expected to be sometime next week.