MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz on Wednesday received the cash and fuel incentives promised to her by Phoenix Petroleum for winning the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Also receiving their incentives at the Udenna Tower in Taguig were boxers Nesthy Petecio, who brought home a silver medal, and Eumir Marcial who bagged a bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Silver medalist Carlo Paalam returned to his hometown of Cagayan de Oro earlier this week but will also receive his incentives.

The incentives were formally given to the Olympic medalists by Phoenix Petroleum senior vice president Raymond Zorrilla.

"We at Phoenix believe in the power of sports, and its ability to instill important life lessons and values, while bringing honor to a country. That’s why we have always supported Filipino athletes, especially through Siklab Atleta, whose dream to obtain our country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal has finally come true," Zorilla said in a statement.

"By giving these four Filipino athletes their well-deserved incentives, we hope that they continue to represent the Philippines excellently in their respective sports, and inspire more Filipinos to do the same," he added.

Diaz received P5 million as well as free Phoenix fuel for life.

Paalam and Petecio were given P3 million each, and Marcial was awarded P1 million.

Phoenix also added free fuel for five years for the three boxers.

Phoenix Petroleum in 2018 launched its Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation, which aims to pool funds to help finance and support the training and international competitions of Filipino athletes.

