Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim is confident that she has the advantage when she returns to the ONE Circle against Vietnamese-American fighter Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen at ONE: Battleground III.

Olsim is impressed with Nguyen's fighting spirit and athleticism, but refuses to concede any technical advantages and believes that she is the superior mixed martial artist due to her well-rounded approach to the game.

"As far as I can see from reviewing her fights, she's not used to going to the ground. She most likely [will fight] in the stand-up game. So I think her weak part is her ground game," said Olsim, upon reviewing the Team Lakay scouting report on her foe.

"I have watched her previous fights and she dominates with her striking technique. I think she's most comfortable with her boxing," she added.

The 24-year-old Olsim also believes striking is her strong suit, thanks to her background in Muay Thai. However, she continues to add new wrinkles to her skill set and in her most recent fight, she triumphed via submission.

In what was only the second submission win of her young career, Olsim tapped out 11-fight veteran Maíra Mazar of Brazil when they fought in March.

The result gave Olsim renewed confidence in her ground game.

"I learned that I'm actually good [on the] ground. I can apply some things that I learned from the gym, I can really apply my ground skills," she said. "I'm learning how to improve my ground skills, I'm getting comfortable with my ground techniques."

Those techniques will come in handy against Nguyen, although Olsim made it clear that she has no issue with engaging Nguyen in the stand-up game as well.

"I'm also comfortable with my striking skills, so maybe we'll be [fighting] more with our striking," she said. "The fans will be expecting a technical game in this fight… expect action."

Olsim said she has utmost respect for Nguyen, but is determined to build on her win from last March and continue her rise in ONE Championship.

"I actually admire Bi Nguyen, personally. I like her fighting spirit and the spirit in her that she never gives up easily," she said. "But I think I'm ready for this. I have been fighting for seven years now and I want to test my skills and my limits. So bring it on!"

The Olsim-Nguyen showdown will take place at ONE: Battleground III, a tape-delayed event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium which airs on Friday, August 27.

The winner of the bout will move on to face debuting American Grace Cleveland at ONE Championship's historic all-women's fight card, ONE: Empower, on September 3.

