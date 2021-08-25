Freshly reignited following the biggest win of her career, Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen has her sights firmly set on ascending the atomweight ranks in ONE Championship.

The Vietnamese-American snapped a three-fight skid by upsetting Ritu Phogat in May when she hacked out a split decision.

“I learned that I was at a little plateau in my career and I needed something to light a fire under me and the Ritu match-up did just that,” Nguyen said.

“And now I’m only going up from here. I'm more motivated than ever, I’m hungrier than ever.”

Nguyen will next face Jenelyn Olsim in ONE: Battleground III, a tape-delayed event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium which airs this Friday.

Olsim is a rising star with four wins in six fights to her credit, including two submission finishes despite coming from a background in Muay Thai.

The Filipina holds a size and reach advantage over Nguyen, an obstacle that the latter has become accustomed to over the years.

“What the victory over Ritu did for me was give me momentum. I don’t think that’s the same thing as confidence. I’ve always believed in myself, always believed I was one of the best and could be the best one day," said Nguyen.

Nguyen lauded Olsim’s toughness and ability to hit harder than the average atomweight. However, when it comes to speed, Nguyen expects to have a decided advantage over her foe.

“I have a good ego, I don’t have a bad ego. Which means I’m not here to prove anything to anyone and I know myself,” she said.

“Somebody’s going to get finished. If I really screw up and run into one of her power punches, that’ll be my fault, but I don’t see that happening, I’ve trained against it. I really just think I’m going to drag her into deep waters and drown her.”

Early last week, it was announced that the winner of this bout will move on to face debuting American Grace Cleveland at ONE Championship’s historic all-women’s fight card, ONE: Empower, on September 3.

