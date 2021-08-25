NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors still expect to have Kiefer Ravena for its campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup, even as the guard flies out to Japan Wednesday to take care of some requirements.

It was reported by sports website Spin that Ravena left for Japan early Wednesday morning, where he will play for the Shiga Lakestars in the B.League.

NLEX team manager Ronald Dulatre confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Ravena is indeed headed to Japan but maintained that it was only to "process his visa/immigration and other B.League requirements."

"The Japan government set a deadline for all imports' entry," he added.

"After completing all the requirements, he will go back here to play the remaining games of NLEX," Dulatre stressed.

Ravena was allowed by the PBA last month to play in the B.League for one season, after a contract standoff that put his stint as an Asian import in peril.

Ravena had promised to return to the PBA upon the conclusion of his contract with Shiga. His rights remain with the Road Warriors.

PBA ball clubs are currently in Pampanga, where they are preparing for the resumption of the All-Filipino Conference after it was stopped on August 3 due to a spike in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

Dulatre said there is no definite date regarding Ravena's return due to quarantine protocols.

"But we expect him to be back once done with his requirements," he said.

The Road Warriors compiled a 2-2 record in the Philippine Cup before the competition was stopped. Ravena was averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game for NLEX.

