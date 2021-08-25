Hidilyn Diaz with Team HD, including coach Gao Kaiwen (second from right). Photo from Diaz's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz is in full support of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas' (SWP) plan to hire a Chinese coach for the country's young weightlifters.

SWP president Monico Puentevella recently said that they intend to hire a Chinese coach who can help not only Diaz but also the up-and-coming Filipino weightlifters.

"Hahanap kami ng iba (na coach) para sa mga bata," he said. "Depende sa Chinese government. If they want to help us, bibigyan tayo."

Diaz, who won the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games, has given great credit to Chinese coach Gao Kaiwen for helping her reach her full potential. However, Gao is set to return home to China in September, and will serve as a consultant to Diaz and her team moving forward.

"For me, it's good," Diaz said when informed of the federation's plan. "It's good for other Filipino weightlifters kasi kailangan din nila ng other perspective eh."

"Like 'yung Chinese coach, it will give them a new method in training and new ideas. So it's good for them, and for me, it's good," she said.

Puentevella admitted that he is not entirely sure if China will be amenable to lending a coach to the Philippines, given that Diaz defeated a Chinese lifter to win her Olympic gold.

If that is the case, he said they can hire coaches of other nationalities as well.

"Kung galit sila dahil tinalo sila sa Olympics, nawalan sila ng isang medalya, ayaw na nila, hanap tayo ng iba. Marami namang iba diyan, pwede rin mga taga-Uzbekistan, maraming naga-apply sa atin," he explained.

"But I'm not worried because I'm also confident that our Filipino coaches, may laban din eh. These people are all experienced na, lumaban sa Olympics, Asian Games. So natuto na rin sila," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: