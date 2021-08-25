Chinese women prioritize China National Games next month instead of regional championships, which also act as worlds qualifier

China's Ding Xia hugs head coach Lang Ping after their women's preliminary round pool B volleyball match between China and Argentina during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Photo: AFP

The Chinese women’s volleyball team will not take part in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship later this month, domestic media have reported, instead choosing to prioritise China’s National Games.

State news agency Xinhua cited a source at the Chinese Volleyball Association while the Beijing Daily newspaper confirmed the news.

The Asian Women‘s Volleyball Championship has been moved to the Philippines and will take place from August 29 to September 4.

These dates conflict with China’s National Games, where the members of the Chinese national team will turn out for their provincial clubs.

Chinese women's national #volleyball team will withdraw from the 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship slated for Aug 29-Sept 5 in the Philippines. The team will compete for the berth for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in the qualifiers.

While the National Games volleyball tournament will only start on September 16 the players would not have sufficient time to quarantine ahead of the competition if they travelled to the Philippines.

Japan and South Korea have also pulled out of the rescheduled tournament meaning that only eight teams will play in Clark and Subic.

The tournament will also act as Asian qualifiers for next year’s women’s world championships in Netherlands and Poland, with the top two being handed automatic qualification spots.

Despite the disappointment of exiting the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the group stage before coach Lang Ping retired, China’s No 3 world ranking will see them safely into the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women‘s World Championship.

The top 11 teams outside world champions Serbia, joint hosts Netherlands and Poland, and the 10 regional qualifiers will be invited.

