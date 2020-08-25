Street outside Staples Center to be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard

SiriusXM Presents A Town Hall With NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy on March 28, 2019 in Newbury Park, California. Vivien Killilea, Getty Images for SiriusXM/AFP

Los Angeles continues to honor Kobe Bryant, this time naming a street for the late Laker legend.

Herb J. Wesson Jr., a member of the Los Angeles City Council, announced Monday that a portion of Figueroa Street leading to the Staples Center will be renamed after Bryant.

"Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK," Wesson Jr. said on Twitter.

Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/gvekIFOU5u — Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020

The announcement came on August 24 -- 8/24, widely celebrated as "Mamba Day."

Wesson Jr. said that renaming the street after Bryant "will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the 'Mamba Mentality,' anything is possible."

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January.

