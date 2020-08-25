PBA: TNT heads to Laguna for training bubble

The TNT KaTropa are headed to a "bubble" in Laguna for their training camp. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT KaTropa will resume training in a "bubble" at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where they plan to spend the next 20 days.

Ricky Vargas, the team's governor and also the chairman of the PBA Board of Governors, said Tuesday that the KaTropa will depart for Calamba on Wednesday.

"We're ready to go," he said. "On the 26th, we will all travel to Inspire."

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, TNT is the only team to conduct its training in a bubble. Other teams have already resumed their small group practice sessions on Tuesday.

Inspire, which is located in the National University campus in Calamba, offers high-end facilities and equipment as well as a "dormitel" where the players and coaches can stay.

It will also be the site of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 games when it starts its new season in September. The complex is also being considered as a potential venue for the PBA for its "bubble," when it resumes its season.

"I think the PBA will do its own look-see, so they will make their own determination," said Vargas. "But because andoon na kami, we can probably share our experience also."

"Pero at the end, it's the PBA that will compare it with other facilities that are open," he added.

Of the TNT players, only Ray Parks and Simon Enciso are not in the Philippines. Vargas said they have contacted the players to return to the country, as they still have to go through the quarantine protocols before joining the team in practice.

