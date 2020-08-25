PBA: Calvin Abueva has improved, but suspension yet to be lifted -- Marcial

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has yet to lift the suspension of Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva.

This, despite Abueva saying last week that he has fulfilled all the requirements that the PBA asked of him -- from drug tests, to community service, to psychological therapy.

"Tapos na lahat, resulta na lang ang hinihintay. Hanggang ngayon iyon ang hinihintay ko kung ano ang sasabihin ni commissioner sa ginawa ko," said Abueva.

Marcial, however, said on Tuesday that the process is not yet done for Abueva.

"Nag-usap na kami ni Calvin last Thursday. Nagkumustahan, maganda ang kwentuhan," Marcial said during the PSA Forum.

"Sinasabi ko sa kanya na may proseso na gagawin. May proseso pa na gagawin," the commissioner added, without going into details of what the process was.

Marcial said that Abueva understood the situation.

"Nagkausap na kami, naintindihan niya ako, naintindihan ko siya," he added.

When asked by PBA chairman Ricky Vargas if the situation was "positive," Marcial said that he had indeed seen changes in Abueva.

"Sa akin, paganda. Maganda 'yung nangyayari. May improvement po," he said.

Abueva has been suspended since June 2019, following a series of on-court incidents. He was also fined P70,000 for his infractions.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).