On Mamba Day, Lakers clobber Blazers to take control of series

(UPDATED) The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated "Mamba Day" in spectacular fashion, routing the Portland Trail Blazers, 135-115, in Game 4 to take control of their Western Conference first-round series.

Wearing their "Black Mamba" uniforms to honor the late, great Kobe Bryant, the Lakers roared out of the gate, scoring the game's first 15 points and leading by as much 38 in the wire-to-wire victory.

The Lakers now have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, putting them just one win away from advancing to the next round.

LeBron James had 30 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, while Anthony Davis had 18 points in just 18 minutes before leaving with back spasms. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points off the bench.

It was a complete performance for the Lakers, who shot 56.3% from the field, including 17-of-39 from beyond the arc.

They were up 15-0 after Davis drained a mid-range jumper, and it took until the 7:44 mark of the first quarter for the Blazers to get on the board via a CJ McCollum jump shot.

With 4:58 left to play, the score was 24-8 in favor of the Lakers, prompting other NBA players to give tribute to Bryant.

Oklahoma City's Chris Paul, who led the Thunder to victory earlier in the night, said on Twitter that Bryant "is always watching."

The Lakers went on to take a 43-25 lead after the opening frame, and had 80 points at the half. The Blazers were unable to get back in the contest, and finished the game shooting just 45% from the field.

Jusuf Nurkic led Portland with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while McCollum finished with 18 points.

Damian Lillard had just 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting, and left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. He is getting an MRI.

Aside from honoring Bryant with their "Black Mamba" jerseys, the Lakers also honored his daughter, Gianna, with a special No. 2 patch. Bryant and Gianna, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January. He would have turned 42 years old on August 23.

