NBA: Thunder grind out win vs Harden, Rockets to level West series

The Thunder have now tied their first-round series with the Rockets 2-2. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images/AFP

Dennis Schröder scored 10 of his 30 points in a tightly fought fourth quarter, including a bucket and 2 free throws in the final 36 seconds that put pressure on the Houston Rockets, as the Oklahoma City Thunder won 117-114 on Monday (US time).

Chris Paul added 26 points for the Thunder, who tied their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2 after losing their first 2 games.

Houston went on a 25-9 run in the third quarter, thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers, mostly from Eric Gordon, to break loose and take an 88-73 cushion.

Oklahoma City countered with a 21-5 surge of its own to retake the lead 94-93 at the start of the fourth quarter and it was a neck-and-neck contest from there.

The two teams exchanged 1-point leads 6 times during one stretch, before a Schröder short stab gave the Thunder some breathing room, 111-108, with 35.9 seconds remaining in the game.

After Chris Paul made 2 free throws and James Harden nailed a 3-pointer to make it 113-111, Gordon was forced to foul to stop the clock, sending Schröder to the line where he went 2 of 2, gave Oklahoma City a 4-point lead, and essentially preserved the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and 12 assists for the Thunder, who were 22 of 28 from the free-throw line (78.6%) while Houston was given just 10 free throws (90%).

James Harden finished with 32 points and 15 assists to lead Houston, which lost despite making 23 of 58 from the 3-point area (39.7%).

The Thunder shot 11 of 32 (34.4%).

